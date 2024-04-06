Iran's Ultimatum To US: "Step Aside" as Crosshairs Turn Towards Israel

In the latest development amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran has issued a strong message to the United States following a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria. Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, conveyed Iran's warning to the US, urging it to "step aside" as Iran prepares its response to the attack.
In a written message to Washington, Iran warned the US “not to get dragged into Netanyahu’s trap,'" Jamshidi stated, referencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He further emphasized that the US should "step aside so that you don’t get hit."
The response from the US came in the form of a request to Iran, urging the nation to refrain from targeting American interests. However, the US has not officially commented on the alleged message sent by Iran.
CNN reported that the US is on high alert and is bracing for a potentially significant response from Iran against Israeli or American targets in the region. Concerns within the Biden administration include the possibility of an attack occurring within Israel, specifically targeting military or intelligence installations rather than civilians.
In an unusual move, the Biden administration directly communicated to Iran, expressing unawareness of Monday’s strike in Damascus. This communication suggests an effort by the US to prevent its own forces and bases in the Middle East from being targeted.
Meanwhile, tensions have intensified as Iran vows to deliver a "slap" to Israel, its longstanding adversary. However, the timing and nature of Iran's response remain unclear, with speculation about a direct attack on Israel or through proxy groups like Hezbollah, based in Lebanon.
The recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus resulted in the deaths of at least seven Iranians, including two generals. While Israel has previously targeted Iran-linked assets in Syria, this marks the first attack on an Iranian diplomatic facility.
In response to the heightened tensions, Israel has taken precautionary measures, including canceling home leave for combat troops, mobilizing reserves, and bolstering air defenses. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed Israel's readiness to strike its enemies wherever necessary, whether in Damascus or Beirut, emphasizing Israel's multilayered defense capabilities.
Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has acknowledged an imminent response from Iran but clarified that his group will not interfere in Iran's decisions. Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah's readiness for conflict, stating that the group has not yet utilized its full arsenal or forces along the southern border of Lebanon.
Echoing Nasrallah's sentiments, Hezbollah emphasized its preparedness for war with Israel, affirming its commitment to defend Lebanon's sovereignty. The ongoing exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in casualties on both sides, with Hezbollah confirming the loss of fighters in clashes with Israeli forces.
As tensions escalate, solidarity rallies in support of the Palestinians have been held across the region. From Damascus to Baghdad, protesters have voiced anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments, underscoring the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict.