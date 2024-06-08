Media Baron Ramoji Rao Dead at 87

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the influential figure behind the Telugu news and entertainment network ETV and the visionary founder of Ramoji Film City, passed away at the age of 87 in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. Rao, who had been undergoing treatment, breathed his last at 4:50 am, as reported by ETV Telangana, one of the prominent channels under the Ramoji Group.
As a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Rao is hailed for establishing the Ramoji Group, which boasts the renowned integrated production facility in Hyderabad. His mortal remains have been moved to his residence within the Film City premises.
Born on November 16, 1936, Rao's legacy includes the launch of Eenadu, a leading Telugu language daily newspaper, in 1974, along with his significant contributions as a producer of approximately 50 films and telefilms.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to Rao, crediting him with "adding credibility to Telugu journalism and value to the Telugu industrial sector." In his message on X, he said, "Without Ramoji Rao, the Telugu press and media sector will never be able to fill the gap. Praying to God to rest his soul in peace… My deepest condolences to the family members."
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, who is set to take oath for the third time on Sunday, acknowledged Rao's contributions to the field of media and offered his condolences. "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development," Modi said.