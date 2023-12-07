Revanth Reddy Takes Oath as New Chief Minister of Telangana

Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday.
With this, Reddy has become the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India.
Reddy’s oath of office was administered by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana.
Other ministers who were inducted into the Telangana cabinet are Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, PPonnam Prabhakar, Surekha Konda, Anasuya Seethakka, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao.
Further, Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.
The host of dignitaries who were present at the oath-taking ceremony today was Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among others. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were also present at the occasion.