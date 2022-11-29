Media Must Be Responsible while Live Reporting Terror Attacks: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday that media must be responsible while live reporting a terrorist attacks so that it doesn’t provide clues to attackers and facilitate their ill motives.

While addressing at Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union General Assembly, he said, “Media must ensure that live reporting in case of a terrorist attack shouldn't provide clues to attackers and facilitate their ill motives.”

“Media must report responsibly in an earthquake, fire and terrorist attacks,” Thakur added.

The theme of the 59th Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) General Assembly and Associated Meetings 2022 is "Serving The People-Media's Role In The Time Of Crisis".

Lauding the work done by the media during the difficult days of the COVID lockdown Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that due to lockdowns, it was the media that connected people with the outside world.

"The COVID crisis has been a time for testing for all of us across the globe. Due to lockdowns, it was the media that connected people with the outside world. In such situations, providing the right and timely information becomes the media's responsibility," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.