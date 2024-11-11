Meet Anmol: India’s Costliest Buffalo Worth Rs 23 Crore

Have you ever heard of a buffalo worth more than two Rolls-Royce cars or ten Mercedes-Benz vehicles? If not, let us introduce you to Anmol, the astonishingly priced buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana.
Valued at a staggering Rs 23 crore, Anmol has captured the attention of the nation. To put this figure into perspective, the cost of this magnificent animal could purchase 20 luxury homes in Noida.
Anmol's extraordinary price tag is a result of his unique qualities, making him a prized possession. His fame has spread far and wide, with visitors flocking to the All-India Farmers’ Fair in Meerut to catch a glimpse of the buffalo that has become the talk of the town.
To maintain his health and keep him in top form, Anmol follows an exclusive diet fit for royalty. His daily regimen includes 5 kg of milk, 4 kg of fresh pomegranates, 30 bananas, 20 protein-rich eggs, and a quarter kilogram of almonds. In addition to his lavish diet, Anmol is treated to two baths a day and massages using mustard and almond oil, ensuring he remains pampered and pristine.
Anmol’s unparalleled care and exceptional value have made him a symbol of luxury in the farming world, garnering attention and admiration from all corners of the country. His remarkable price and lifestyle continue to fuel interest, setting a new benchmark in the world of livestock.