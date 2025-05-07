Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: Army Trailblazer and the Face of 'Operation Sindoor'

As India carried out Operation Sindoor—a precision strike targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—one name stood out at the media briefing: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

An officer of the Indian Army’s elite Corps of Signals, Colonel Qureshi isn’t just a part of the operation's media face—she’s a history maker. In 2016, she became the first woman to lead an Indian Army training contingent at the prestigious Force 18, a multinational field exercise involving ASEAN Plus countries. More impressively, she was the only female commander among all participating nations, exemplifying India’s push for greater representation of women in defense forces.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Qureshi confirmed the destruction of nine terrorist camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, emphasizing, “The targets were selected based on credible intelligence and their direct involvement in cross-border terrorism. No military installation in Pakistan was targeted.”

Operation Sindoor was a direct and strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. The Indian Air Force carried out strikes on four camps deep inside Pakistan and five in PoK, with the Defence Ministry describing the mission as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

Beyond the battlefield, Colonel Qureshi has a distinguished academic and professional background. She holds a postgraduate degree in Biochemistry, and has served with distinction in United Nations peacekeeping operations, including a deployment in Congo in 2006. Her work in the UN focused on training in peacekeeping and humanitarian mine action—a role that reflects both her technical expertise and leadership abilities.

Hailing from a military family—her grandfather also served in the Indian Army—Qureshi continues to inspire a new generation of Indian women. Her message to them is simple yet powerful: “If possible, join the Indian Army.”

In a world where borders are fiercely guarded and security challenges are constant, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stands as a symbol of modern Indian military leadership—disciplined, intelligent, and fearless.

