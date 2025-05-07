Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Chooses Name to Honor Widows’ Bloodied Sindoor, Sources Reveal

In a symbolic move laden with national sentiment and emotional gravity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally chose the name Operation Sindoor for the Indian Armed Forces' daring cross-border strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, top government sources revealed on Wednesday.

The name, evoking the traditional red sindoor worn by married women, was selected to honour the shattered lives and blood-streaked foreheads of the women widowed in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives—mostly male tourists. "The tragedy turned their sindoor into a mark of mourning," an official source noted, adding that PM Modi wanted the retaliation to carry the emotional weight of the nation's grief.

The strikes targeted nine key terror installations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. Conducted with surgical precision, the operation came exactly two weeks after the brutal Pahalgam massacre, sending a clear and forceful message to Pakistan over its continued harbouring of terror.

The military offensive, which included precision missile strikes, marks one of India’s most assertive responses in recent years and underscores a deepening resolve to respond with strength and symbolism.

