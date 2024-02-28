"Mega Joining Drive": Assam BJP Chief Hints At Influx

Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita on Wednesday hinted towards a major influx of leaders to the party saying a mega joining drive will take place in the state tomorrow.
Kalita, who is in Delhi with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to present the list of potential candidates for the party to field from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stated that the candidates will be finalised in another meeting to be held tomorrow.
He said, "There will be another meeting tomorrow where the list of candidates will be finalised. The final list will be announced subsequently."
"The final list of BJP candidates for Assam Lok Sabha seats will include SC, ST and women candidates. The list will be as per the liking of the party workers," added Bhabesh Kalita.
On Thursday, the BJP's central election committee will organise a meeting which will begin at 4 pm. Ahead of that, the Assam BJP representatives will meet with the party's central leadership.
During the meeting held today, the state committee submitted the list of potential candidates to field from the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.
At the meeting held today in the BJP headquarters in New Delhi along with the presence of Assam BJP core group, were present BJP national president JP Nadda, national organizational general secretary BL Santosh, Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP state in-charge Bijayanta Jay Panda, Assam state organizational general secretary Ravindra Raju, Assam BJP co-incharge Pawan Sharma and Assam BJP president Bhavesh Kalita.