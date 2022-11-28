PT Usha Elected First Woman President of Indian Olympic Association

Legendary sprinter PT Usha has been elected as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Earlier, PT Usha had said that she is filing nomination for the post.

"With the warm support of my fellow athletes and National Federations, I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the nomination of the president of IOA!" PT Usha tweeted on Saturday.

Usha was the lone candidate who filed nomination for the new committee of the association. PT Usha filed her nomination for the top post along with 14 others from her team for various posts.

The star sprinter is one of the greatest athletes to have ever come out of India and brags four gold medals and seven silvers at the Asian Games.

She missed out on a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in LA still holds as a national record.

She won 11 Asian Games medals, including four gold in a single edition at the 1986 Seoul meet, while clinching an astonishing 23 medals, including 14 gold, at the Asian Championships from 1983 to 1998.