Meghalaya, 4 Others Show Decreasing Trends in Southwest Monsoon Rainfall

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that at least five states in India have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during the last three decades (1989-2018).

The five states, including five Northeastern states, are Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The minister informed that India Meteorological Department (IMD) had carried out an analysis of observed monsoon rainfall variability and changes of 29 states and Union Territory at State and District levels.

The IMD issued a report on March 30, 2020 based on its observational data of recent 30 years (1989-2018) during the Southwest monsoon season from June to September.

As per press release by Ministry of Earth Science, Dr. Singh stated the highlights of the report as: