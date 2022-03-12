Ukraine Crisis: Russian Troops Advances towards Kyiv

As the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine entered its seventeenth day, Russian forces are getting ready for a massive offensive in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia was sending new troops after incurring the biggest losses that it had seen in decades. The President also expressed his readiness for negotiations with Russia in Jerusalem.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy said that he requested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convene peace talks.

Zelenskyy also said he urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to pressure Russia into releasing Melitopol mayor, who was kidnapped on Friday by Russian troops.

The Russian forces destroyed the military airfield in Vasylkiv city of Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine by dropping eight missiles. The enemy forces also destroyed a local oil depot while the fire broke out at an ammunition depot.

In a retaliatory move, Russia will publish individual sanctions against the West in the near future.

