Meghalaya BJP Vice President Bernard Marak Granted Bail

The Meghalaya High Court on Saturday granted conditional bail to state BJP vice president Bernard N Marak, who was accused of running a sex racket at his farmhouse in the West Garo Hills district.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Wanlura Diengdoh of the court after hearing the bail application filed by Bernard’s wife LK Gracy on Friday.

Marak was granted bail on the condition that he shall not abscond or tamper with evidence or leave the country and should cooperate with the investigation.

He was also asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two solvent sureties of the like amount.

The high court was content that Marak is the owner of the property, but expressed doubt whether there is enough evidence to point out that the place was used as a brothel.

Marak, a former militant leader, was arrested from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, days after police allegedly busted a sex racket at his private farmhouse 'Rimpu Bagan'.

Police had also said that 73 people were arrested from the farmhouse and rescued six minors including four boys and two girls.

A case under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 was registered against the BJP Leader at the Tura women police station.