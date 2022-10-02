Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: 1 Key Accused Escapes

One of the key accused of Sidhu Moosewala, Gangster Deepak Tinu, escaped police custody in Punjab’s Mansa district on Saturday.

According to reports, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend Tinu who fled when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib Jail in another case by Mansa Police.

Gangster Tinu is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi who is the prime accused of Sidhi Moosewala murder case.

In May, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Jawaharke village in Punjab.

Sidhu was declared dead after he was shifted to a civil hospital.