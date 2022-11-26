Meghalaya CM Seeks NHRC Intervention into Mukroh Firing Incident

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has sought the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the firing incident at Mukroh.

CM Sangma and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong called on NHRC chairperson justice Arun Kumar Mishra and its other members in New Delhi on Friday, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Conrad Sangma, termed the incident a “clear violation of human rights” and sought the support of the NHRC for necessary action from their end.

Taking to twitter, Sangma wrote, “Gave a detailed account of the firing incident that claimed 6 lives at Mukroh to Hon'ble Justice Arun Kumar Mishra Ji, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission and other members of the NHRC with Hon’ble Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong.”

“Informed the Hon’ble Chairperson and the members that the Mukroh incident was a clear violation of human rights. Apprised them about the actions that have been taken like the Central Agency enquiry into the matter,” he further tweeted.