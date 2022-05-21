Meghalaya: CM Sangma to Commute to Office in Electric Vehicle

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that he will be using an electric vehicle (EV) to travel to his office.

Sangma said that he has decided to use the electric vehicle to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to ensure that the use of electric vehicles becomes more prominent in government departments and among the citizens of the state.

The chief minister said that he has also asked other departments and citizens to start using electric vehicles because it is one step towards going green and ensuring that "we are able to do our part to protect the environment and reduce the impact of fossil fuels on global warming and climate change."

The CM's secretariat had recently ordered an electric vehicle for the Sangma and it was delivered on Friday.

Also Read: Assam: Flood-Hit People take shelter along Railway Tracks in Kampur