Meghalaya: FASTOM Intensifies Stir, Demand Salary Hike

The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) has decided to intensify their agitations against the state government demanding an increase in the salary of the ad hoc school teachers.

The teachers also staged a protest in-front of the State Secretariat demanding that the salary of the teachers in ad hoc schools be increased and their services upgraded to a deficit system.

The teachers have also questioned the government’s failure to give it in writing that it is examining the demands for enhancement of the teachers’ salaries by Rs 18,000 besides a 5 percent increment.

Eventually, the officials from the education department, Ambrose Marak and commissioner secretary, IAS BDR Tiwari met with six representatives of FASTOM.

Executive member Mayborn Lyngdoh said they did not get any assurance from the government and that it was a “hollow meeting” since nothing fruitful happened.

FASTOM has also decided to continue with the agitation. They said, “We are going to continue with the non cooperation movement and in this non cooperation movement we are not going to take part in any of the activities that are related to the government and to education.”

