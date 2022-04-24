Meghalaya Formulates Big Plans to Operate Casinos for Tourists

Northeastern state of Meghalaya has formulated big plans to bring in casinos and online gambling and gaming for tourists to collect the needed revenues.

However, the tourists and visitors will be allowed to participate in gaming and betting counters after providing valid proofs of being travellers from other states or countries.

State taxation minister James PK Sangma said that the state government has come up with the Gaming Act following which the Gaming Rules 2021 will facilitate issuing of licenses to operators to conduct games of skill and chance both in online and offline version.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sport Association conducts an archery-based lottery known as 'Shillong Teer' where a group of 12 archery clubs are part of the association. 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at 3:45 pm and 20 arrows in the second round at 4:45 pm every day.

While Meghalaya was one of the first states to legalize archery-based gambling, it will now become the third state in the northeast to legalize gambling, both online and offline. Sikkim and Nagaland have also allowed regulated gaming and betting businesses.

