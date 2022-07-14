Meghalaya Government to Create Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund

The Meghalaya government is all set to create the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund for repair, renovation and improvement of police infrastructure in the state.

This was announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at a meeting held with officials of the state police at the Police Headquarters in Shillong on Wednesday. DGP L.R. Bishnoi and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, different issues of the state police and the initiatives that can be undertaken to improve the welfare of police officers were discussed.

Conrad Sangma said, “We will be creating and sanctioning offices for SPs in districts that do not have the provision.”

“We will provide new vehicles and computers to all the 76 police stations. Our police are the first point of contact for the public and they do not only do their duties in law and order but also are involved in many additional activities in emergency situations. We will provide cranes and ambulances to high traffic zones and accident prone zones in the districts to enable Meghalaya Police to serve the people better,” Sangma said.

He further said that his government will also give 60 motorcycles for monitoring of traffic congestion in the East Khasi Hills district.

Sangma further said, “With the lack of accommodation facilities for officials of Meghalaya Police posted in the districts, we have decided on a case-to-case basis and a phase-wise manner to take up housing projects for Constables, SIs and DSPs.”