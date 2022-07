NDPS Court Allows Aryan Khan To Get His Passport Back, Cancels Bail Bond

A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases on Wednesday allowed Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan's plea seeking his passport back. The court also cancelled his bail bond.

Earlier this year in May, Aryan was given a clean chit chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year drugs-on-cruise-case.

Aryan had deposited his passport with the court after he got bail in November last year.

The NCB, which filed the charge sheet in the case in May, did not name him and five others as accused, citing lack of sufficient evidence." Following the `clean chit' from the anti-drugs agency, Aryan's lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal moved the trial court seeking his passport back.

The NCB, in its response, said it had no objection to the demand.

No investigation was pending against him, it added.

Special NDPS court judge V V Patil then directed the court registrar to return the passport to Aryan permanently.

"The bail bonds of the applicant Aryan Shah Rukh Khan are hereby stand cancelled and his surety stands discharged," court said while deciding another plea by Aryan's lawyers. Bail bonds and sureties are demanded by courts while granting bail as a guarantee that the person will obey bail conditions during the pendency of the case. With Aryan getting a clean chit in the NCB's case, the bonds and surety became redundant, said a lawyer.