Meghalaya Grants 45-Day Extension to Panels on Border Dispute with Assam

The Meghalaya Government has granted a 45-day extension to the three regional committees formed to resolve the remaining six areas of disputes with Assam.

This was stated by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on Friday.

The announcement came after the Meghalaya High Court ordered an interim stay on physical demarcation or erection of boundary posts on the ground in connection with an agreement signed by the chief ministers of the two states in March, resolving differences in six of the 12 contested locations along the 884.9-km boundary in the first phase.

The three regional committees were constituted on September 26 to examine the present status of the remaining six areas of difference and submit their report within 45 days, the chief secretary said.

The committees were formed after the two states started the second phase of border talks for resolving the remaining six areas of difference.

The remaining areas of difference are Langpih in West Khasi Hills District, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

The high court stayed the earlier agreement till the next date of hearing on February 6, 2023, on a petition filed by four ‘traditional chiefs’ of Meghalaya.