Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Wife Sent to 72-Hour Transit Remand

In a disturbing turn to what began as a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, Sonam Raghuvanshi — accused of plotting her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder — was sent to 72-hour transit remand late Monday night after she surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district earlier in the day.

Advertisment

The remand was granted after Meghalaya police produced her in the District Judge’s court, seeking custody for further interrogation. Sonam, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, had married Raja on May 10. The couple reached Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 21. Within days, both were reported missing.

On May 31, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Cherrapunji in the East Khasi Hills. What initially seemed like a possible accident soon turned into a murder investigation as Meghalaya police confirmed signs of foul play.

Following a sustained manhunt, Sonam surfaced in Ghazipur on Monday and surrendered. During preliminary questioning, she allegedly confessed to hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband. Investigators say she had been in a relationship with one of the accused, Raj Kushwaha, before her marriage.

Four men — Raj Kushwaha, Aakash Rajpoot, Vikas alias Vicky, and Anand — have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing. According to the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, the murder weapon appears to be a sharp, heavy object typically used to chop wood. The autopsy confirmed multiple sharp injuries, including two serious wounds — one to the front of Raja’s head and another at the back.

While the investigation points to a chilling conspiracy, Sonam’s father has rejected the police’s claims, accusing authorities of fabricating the story. “Sonam told us she was kidnapped and robbed. She has no recollection of how she ended up in Uttar Pradesh,” he told the press, calling for a CBI probe.

Police, however, say the evidence tells a different story — one of a carefully planned crime executed during what should have been a time of celebration for the newlyweds.