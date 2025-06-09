Indore Couple Case: Sonam's Father Accuses Meghalaya Police of Cover-Up After Her Surrender

In a fresh development to the mysterious death of Indore’s Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, his father-in-law Devi Singh has come forward, claiming that his daughter Sonam Raghuvanshi is innocent and being wrongly blamed.

Speaking to the media, Singh said Sonam could never harm her husband and insisted that the Meghalaya Police and government have been lying from the start. “My daughter is innocent. I trust her. She can’t do something like this. The marriage was arranged with the consent of both families,” he said.

According to Singh, Sonam had reached a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on her own and called her brother. “She called Govind, and then police went to the dhaba and took her to the hospital. I haven’t spoken to her yet. Only Govind managed to talk to her briefly at around 2 AM,” he added.

Accusing the Meghalaya Police of trying to trap his daughter, Singh demanded a CBI investigation into the case. “The police are making up stories. They didn’t even do a proper inquiry. I am sure they are involved in Raja’s murder. If there’s a CBI probe, police officials in Meghalaya will land in jail,” he said.

Singh also hit out at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, saying he too is not telling the truth. “Even the Chief Minister is lying. A CBI inquiry should be done against him as well. We plan to meet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah soon,” he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed that Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road and was taken to the Sadar Hospital for a medical check-up. She is now staying at a women’s shelter called Sakhi One Stop Centre.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon but went missing. On June 2, Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Cherrapunji.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma later announced that three men from Madhya Pradesh had been arrested in connection with the murder. He also confirmed that a woman—identified as Sonam—had surrendered. One more suspect is still being tracked down.

“Within 7 days, a breakthrough has been made. Three men have been arrested, and one woman has surrendered,” Sangma wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Raja’s family has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for a CBI investigation to find out what really happened.

