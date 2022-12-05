Meghalaya: Huge Cache of Drugs, Arms & Ammunition Seized, 3 Held

The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Meghalaya Police arrested three persons and seized a huge cache of narcotics, arms and ammunition from their possession in West Garo Hills district on Sunday.

The ANTF seized drug tablets and capsules along with mobile phones, a pistol, a live cartridge and ammunition, 98 Nitcon 10 tablets, 848 Tramadol Hydrochloride Acetaminophen & Dicyclomine Hydrochloride capsules, three mobile phones, one black air pistol, one live Shotgun cartridge, one live round of 7.62 mm ammunition and one silver colour Maruti WagonR car bearing R/No. AS-01-AK-659.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Ranggam Marak, Sakwan Ch Sangma and Conrad K Marak.

A case has been registered and police investigation is underway.