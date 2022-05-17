Meghalaya: Murder Convict Commits Suicide In Jail

A convict in a Meghalaya jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after a District and Sessions Court in the state declared him guilty.

The deceased convict, identified as John Shallam (40), was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail by the court.

As per reports, Shallam killed himself deliberately in the prison's toilet in Meghalaya.

"The convict was found hanging in a prison toilet of an isolation ward by the prison personnel in the morning." For the moment, a magisterial inquiry into the case has been commanded while the departed inmate's body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” Inspector General of Prisoners, Meghalaya Mariahom Kharkrang said.

There have been many incidents of murder and suicides recorded in the past few years in Meghalaya.

Earlier, hundreds of residents from 4th Mile in Upper Shillong carried out a march protest against the rape and murder case of a 19-year-old woman in June 2019 which led to drastic changes in laws making procedures to end crimes against women.

Also Read: Senior Journalist Prasanta Rajguru Bestowed Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award