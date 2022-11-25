Meghalaya Assures Protection Of Petroleum Tankers From Assam

The Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affaris in Meghalaya, Pravin Bakshi on Thursday wrote to the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union stating that protection will be in place for the transport of petroleum and oil into the state.
This comes after the latter’s announcement to cut the supply of petroleum to Meghalaya amid the recent cases of violence in the state.
Following alleged attacks on truck drivers and vandalism with cabs and other vehicles bearing Assam registration numbers, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union had announced that it will cut the supply of oil and petroleum to Meghalaya.
However, it may be noted that this was not an official decision from the government of Assam. Since the announcement though, the Meghalaya government has come forward and assured safety to petroleum transporting tankers from Assam that enter the state, amid a restriction on interstate travel.
According to reports, all deputy commissioners and SPs in every district of Meghalaya have been instructed to ensure that necessary steps are taken for the safe transport of petroleum carrying tankers.
Bakshi has also asked for arrangements for the patrolling and police escort wherever necessary to ensure the smooth movement of tankers and freight vehicles carrying essential commodities into the state.
The appalling situation has spiraled out of an incident of firing at Mukhrow in the bordering region of Assam and Meghalaya, in which at least six people including civilians were killed. The government in Meghalaya has claimed that Assam Police personnel entered well into Meghalaya territory and displayed aggressive use of firearms leading to the incident.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has demanded a fair probe into the incident and asked for a central investigating agency to take up the case, apart from constituting an inquiry commission to look into the events leading up to the incident.
Top Assam Police officials in the West Karbi Anglong district, close to the region where the incident took place, have either been suspended, transferred or closed to their reserves.
The Assam CM has also instructed Assam Police against aggressive use of firearms and to exercise caution before pulling the trigger. However, despite diplomatic means to end the conflict, locals on both sides have taken it upon themselves to get justice for the victims, leading to incidents of violence across the state against vehicles and tourists from Assam.