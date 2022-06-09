Meghalaya: Three of a Family Killed in Massive Landslide

At least three members of a family died in a massive landslide that took place in Gambegre area of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district in the early hours on Thursday.

West Garo Hills district police said that the rescue operation is underway.

The three victims have been identified as Pritish Marak (mother), Almost Marak (son) and daughter Aianbe Marak (daughter).

The father Sengrik Sangma and his son Thobias Marak survived the tragedy and are in critical condition in a hospital.

On the other hand, a 2 and half-year-old child Tanush Hajong lost his life when their house was destroyed in a landslide in Samati village of Betasing block in South West Garo Hills at around 4 AM Thursday.

The incidents happened in the aftermath of Garo Hills receiving heavy rain on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for heavy rains in Assam till 12 June.

Assam on Thursday also received heavy rainfall triggering waterlogging in different parts of Guwahati including Hatigaon, Chandmari, Jatia, Zoo Road etc.