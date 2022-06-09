Hitech Sensor Cameras to Monitor Speed Limit in Kaziranga

The Assam forest department has installed sensor cameras in designated nine animal corridors of Kaziranga National Park in order to ensure smooth and accident free movement of wild animals while crossing NH-37.

The sensor cameras have been installed from Rangalu stretch to Borjuri. Six sensor cameras have been installed which will be operational from June 10, 2022. The animal sensor cameras are equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognizing (ANPR) with Radar for determination of speed.

As per the orders of the National Green Tribunal in the case MA No 687 of 2013, MA No 1070 of 2013 and MA No of 142 of 2014, the vehicles plying at speed above 40 km/hr will be penalized.

A notification issued by the department stated that every vehicle which is challaned, particularly for over speeding and for killing or injuring animals would be fined on environmental compensation of Rs. 5000 per incident, over and above the amount to be paid for offence under Motor Vehicle Act.

Meanwhile, several restrictions were imposed by authorities along national highway 37 that passes through the Kaziranga national park in Assam in view of the possible floods.

With the view of protecting the fauna of Kaziranga, the Bokakhat sub-divisional magistrate has imposed restrictions including regulation of speed limits on the stretch.

The official order read, “During high flood season, the wild animals of the Kaziranga national park have a natural tendency to migrate for shelter towards the Karbi Anglong Hills thereby crossing NH-37.”

“While migrating, there is every likelihood of wild animals falling prey to the hands of miscreants or meeting with accidents that may put the lives of passengers as well as wild animals at risk,” it added.

The order further stated, “There are sufficient grounds to regulate the speed of the vehicles and impose restrictions in the scheduled area, so as to protect human lives and wild animals.”

It may be noted that the speed of vehicles has been regulated on the stretch of NH-37 from Panbari animal corridor to district/ sub-divisional western boundary near Bagori.

Moreover, no vehicle will be allowed to exceed the speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour while crossing the stretch of NH-37 along the Kaziranga national park.