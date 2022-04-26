Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Remanded to 5-Days Police Custody

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Tuesday remanded to five days police custody by a local court in Assam's Barpeta district in connection with a case lodged for allegedly assaulting a policewoman. The Court also rejected his bail petition.

Mevani was on Monday rearrested by Barpeta police for assaulting official’s right after being granted bail in another case.

Mevani had been granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in the case related to a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty had granted him bail with various conditions.

After the hearing, Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar Jail. His lawyers said that they were on to the formalities related to the bail bond.

Notably, Mevani had been arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat following an FIR against him which was lodged in the Kokrajhar Police Station over a tweet of his which said that PM Modi “considered Godse as God”.

Meanwhile, following his bail Mevani said that his arrest was "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)".

