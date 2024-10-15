Meitei, Kuki MLAs Hold First Meeting In 17 Months Amid Ethnic Conflict

Sources close to the meeting said both communities voiced their grievances and shared the hardships they have endured during the prolonged unrest. While no concrete resolution was reached, discussions on the way forward were held. "It was a good beginning. We were not expecting a miracle at the first meeting, but it is an achievement that we could bring MLAs of the two communities under the same roof. We hope that they will meet again in the near future so that a peaceful solution is found," said a source privy to the deliberations.