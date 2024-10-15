Meitei, Kuki MLAs Hold First Meeting In 17 Months Amid Ethnic Conflict

Nearly 20 MLAs from Manipur's warring Meitei and Kuki communities met in New Delhi on Tuesday for the first time in 17 months, aiming to find a peaceful resolution to the ethnic violence that has plagued the state since May 2023.
The meeting, convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), lasted for over two hours and also saw the participation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra along with three MLAs from the Naga community.
The gathering was part of the Centre's ongoing efforts to bridge the divide between the Meiteis and Kukis, who have been embroiled in violent conflict, leading to over 220 deaths, including members from both communities and security forces. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh did not attend the meeting. The Centre's interlocutor, A K Mishra, along with other senior officials, represented the government in the discussions.
The MHA, in a statement, acknowledged the participation of MLAs representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei, and Naga communities. "The meeting unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost," the statement read.
This marks the first time since May 2023 that the Meitei and Kuki MLAs have shared the same platform. The 10 Kuki MLAs have refrained from visiting the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley, as well as the state capital, Imphal, for the past 17 months, and have also missed all Assembly sessions during this period.
Sources close to the meeting said both communities voiced their grievances and shared the hardships they have endured during the prolonged unrest. While no concrete resolution was reached, discussions on the way forward were held. "It was a good beginning. We were not expecting a miracle at the first meeting, but it is an achievement that we could bring MLAs of the two communities under the same roof. We hope that they will meet again in the near future so that a peaceful solution is found," said a source privy to the deliberations.
Patra, the BJP's coordinator for the northeast, played a key role in facilitating the meeting and bringing the MLAs to the national capital, sources said. The MHA also plans to hold similar discussions with civil society groups from both communities to further efforts toward peace.
Among those present were Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Meitei MLAs Tongbram Robindro and Th. Basantakumar Singh, and Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen. Naga MLAs Ram Muivah, Awangbow Newmai, and L Dikho also participated in the talks.
The meeting follows recent statements by Home Minister Amit Shah, who has emphasized the need for dialogue between the Meitei and Kuki communities. "Resolving the situation in Manipur requires dialogue between the Kukis and Meiteis, and the Centre is in discussion with both the groups," Shah said in a statement last month. He also highlighted the importance of a coordinated approach to address the ongoing conflict during a review of the state's security situation in June.
The MLAs and ministers attending the meeting were invited by the MHA through official letters and phone calls. Kuki MLAs have previously pressed their demand for a separate administration or Union Territory for the state's tribal population, in line with their community's wishes.
The ethnic violence in Manipur was triggered on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has led to severe casualties, displacement, and deepening divisions within the state. The recent meeting marks a crucial step toward addressing these long-standing tensions.