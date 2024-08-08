Members Of Sheikh Hasina's Entourage Starts Leaving India

Members of Sheikh Hasina's entourage, who arrived in India with her on Monday, have begun departing for their next destinations. Along with Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, a significant number of associates entered India on August 5.
Sources reported that many members of the entourage are now leaving India. Sheikh Hasina and her team had to flee Bangladesh urgently to ensure their safety, with many unable to bring clothing or daily necessities. Indian protocol officials assisted in providing them with essential items.
The entourage members were reportedly in a state of shock due to recent events in Bangladesh. The group, which includes numerous associates from the prominent political family, arrived in India under stressful conditions.
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval maintained regular contact with officials and met Hasina upon her arrival in Delhi. The team was promptly provided assistance and relocated to safe houses.
Bangladesh is currently experiencing a volatile political situation. Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position on August 5 amidst escalating protests, primarily led by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs. These protests have evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations.
An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is expected to be sworn in tonight. According to Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 8:00 pm local time, with approximately 400 dignitaries in attendance. The interim government may consist of 15 members, although their names and the government's duration have not been disclosed.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman expressed optimism that normalcy would be restored within three to four days, noting significant improvements in the situation. He also assured that those responsible for recent crimes will face legal consequences.