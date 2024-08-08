Dr. Muhammad Yunus Returns to Bangladesh as Interim Government Chief Amid Crisis

Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus arrived in Dhaka on Thursday from Paris to assume the role of interim government chief, following the unprecedented fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in Bangladesh. Dr. Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10 PM, where he was welcomed by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman and other officials.
Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of the interim government, scheduled to take place at Bangabhaban around 8 PM. General Waker-uz-Zaman indicated in a press conference on Wednesday that the interim government is expected to consist of approximately 15 members. However, the specific composition of the government remains unclear, sparking significant discussion within political circles.
Students Against Discrimination has reportedly compiled a list of 15 potential members for the interim government. This list is set to be finalized following further discussions with Dr. Yunus. The duration of the interim government and its future actions are also subjects of ongoing speculation.