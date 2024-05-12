"Memory Loss Is A Common Symptom After Being in Jail," Assam CM Slams Kejriwal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that his recent remarks should be disregarded for a few days.
CM Sarma remarked on Kejriwal's past incarceration, noting that he spent 52 days in jail among hardened criminals at Tihar.
He also implied that this experience may have led to Kejriwal's purported memory loss, referencing his alleged forgetfulness regarding past actions involving Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas, and Anna Hazare.
CM Sarma said, "Kejriwal ji was in jail for 52 days, and dreaded criminals stay in Tihar. Do not measure his mental health with the normal time. He is not the same Kejriwal. He forgot what he did to Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, and Kumar Vishwas. He forgot how he betrayed Anna Hazare. Memory loss is a common symptom after being in jail for two months."