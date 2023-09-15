“Meri Maati Mera Desh” Campaign’s First Phase Witnesses Massive Public Participation

In rural regions, it will be combined at the block level to create block-level kalash. After a ceremonial send-off from the State capital, these kalash will come to Delhi for the National Programme. In urban areas, mitti is being collected from wards and brought to larger urban local bodies for mixing and transportation to Delhi through the State capital. It's expected that more than 8500 kalash will arrive in Delhi by the end of October for the final program. The soil collected from all corners of India will be placed in the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Memorial, creating a legacy to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.