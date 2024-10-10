MHA Bans Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Under UAPA for Radicalization Efforts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday officially banned Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, an international Islamic organization founded in Jerusalem in 1953, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The ban comes in light of the organization’s involvement in radicalizing youth to participate in violent jihad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision on social media platform X, stating, “Pursuing Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization.” He emphasized the group's serious threat to India’s national security and sovereignty, citing its role in radicalizing impressionable youth and raising funds for terror-related activities.
In a formal notification, the MHA outlined the organization's activities, highlighting its efforts to recruit youth for terrorist organizations, including ISIS, and its fundraising initiatives for terror operations.
The MHA noted, “Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) aims to establish an Islamic State and caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities.”
The ministry further stated that HuT uses various social media platforms and secure apps to promote terrorism, posing a grave threat to India’s democratic setup and internal security.
The MHA's decision follows recent actions taken by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which conducted raids against HuT operatives in Tamil Nadu, leading to the arrest of a key suspect for promoting the organization’s ideology.
Founded in 1953, Hizb-Ut-Tahrir seeks to establish a unified Islamic government across the Muslim world and operates in over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia.
The group's headquarters is based in Lebanon. Several countries, including Germany, Egypt, and the UK, have previously banned Hizb-Ut-Tahrir for its subversive activities.
As the Indian government intensifies its crackdown on terrorism, this decisive action against Hizb-Ut-Tahrir underscores its commitment to safeguarding national security and countering radicalization efforts.