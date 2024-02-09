MHA Decides to Scrap Free Movement Regime Between India & Myanmar

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar, official reports said.
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in a post on ‘X’ stated that since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, the MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR.
Amit Shah wrote on 'X', "It is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's resolve to secure our borders."
The free movement regime, which has been in place since the 1970s, allows visa-free movement for people living within 16 kms on either side of India and Myanmar’s shared, largely unfenced, 1,643-km-long border along Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.