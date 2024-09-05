Odisha CM Pledges ₹5 Crore for Tripura Flood Relief
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Wednesday that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged ₹5 crore in financial aid for flood relief efforts in the state.
The support comes as Tripura battles the aftermath of continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods that have claimed 31 lives and displaced over 72,000 people since August 19.
In a phone conversation with CM Saha, Odisha’s Chief Minister expressed his condolences for the devastation caused by the natural calamities and offered his cooperation in post-disaster recovery efforts.
CM Majhi's generous contribution was confirmed in a statement by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO). CM Saha conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the support extended by the Odisha government during this challenging time.
Additionally, CM Saha announced an extra ₹10 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to bolster the ongoing flood relief efforts. This is in addition to the previously sanctioned ₹2 crore, bringing the total funds released for relief to ₹12 crore. Several individuals and organizations have also come forward to contribute to the relief fund, demonstrating solidarity with the flood-affected communities.
The State Bank of India contributed ₹25 lakh, while donations poured in from various sectors, including the following:
Minister Tinku Roy: ₹50,000
Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen: ₹63,000
MLA Mina Rani Sarkar: ₹30,000
National Law University Faculty & Staff: ₹70,000
AGMC Teachers Forum: ₹3,72,300
Several other individuals and organizations have also contributed.
The Tripura government has set up 492 relief camps across the state, providing shelter to displaced residents. In addition to the camps, the district administration has distributed clothing to around 300 people in the Amarpur and Karbook sub-divisions, as part of the ongoing relief operations, according to the State Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department.