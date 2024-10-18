MHA Urges States to Implement New Bail Provisions for Undertrial Prisoners

According to the advisory, Section 479 (1) of the BNSS, which became effective on July 1, stipulates that "where a person has, during the period of investigation, inquiry or trial under this Sanhita of an offence under any law (not being an offence for which the punishment of death or life imprisonment has been specified), undergone detention for a period extending up to one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment specified for that offence under that law, he shall be released by the court on bail."