Middle East Conflict Disrupts Amritsar Airport, Flights Cancelled

Flight operations at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, were severely affected on Sunday as escalating hostilities in the Middle East forced airlines to cancel or reroute several international services, leaving passengers stranded and anxious.

According to the report, Travellers scheduled to fly to destinations across Europe and West Asia found their plans abruptly altered as carriers responded to rapidly changing airspace restrictions. A passenger bound for Milan said his journey was called off at short notice due to the conflict. “I was travelling to Milan, but the flight was cancelled because of the war,” he said, reflecting the uncertainty faced by many.

With tensions intensifying after coordinated military strikes involving the United States and Israel on Iranian targets, multiple countries in the region have imposed airspace limitations, significantly impacting global aviation routes. Airlines have opted for cancellations and diversions to avoid high-risk zones, prioritising passenger and crew safety.

In response to the evolving crisis, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated a round-the-clock Passenger Assistance Control Room to monitor the situation and coordinate contingency measures. The move is aimed at ensuring preparedness as flight paths over Iran and neighbouring regions remain unpredictable.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an urgent advisory to Indian carriers after reviewing a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin released by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The regulator cautioned airlines about the heightened operational risks in the Middle East and Persian Gulf corridors, citing the deteriorating security environment.

National carrier Air India announced the suspension of several international services scheduled for Sunday, including additional flights planned for March 1. The airline stated that it is closely tracking developments in West Asia and has made the decision in the interest of safety. Affected passengers are being contacted directly and offered options such as rescheduling or refunds.

The airline has advised travellers to verify flight status online or contact its customer support centre for updates, as further schedule adjustments cannot be ruled out.

The ripple effects of the conflict were also felt in southern India, where passengers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru reported cancellations of services to Middle Eastern destinations on Saturday.