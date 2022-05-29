Militant Linked to Banned PLA Nabbed from Manipur

The Assam Rifles nabbed a militant of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Kakching district of Manipur. Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police made the arrest on Friday (May 27).

The militant was later handed over to the state police. "Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police, on 27 May, apprehended an insurgent of proscribed group PLA from Wabagai Keithel Macha, Kakching District, Manipur," it said.

Manipur has seen many insurgent groups and years of armed conflict. However, in the recent past, violence has come down in the northeastern state.

In January this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Manipur has made a successful effort to come out from the tradition of blockades, violence, corruption, bandhs, drugs trade of previous governments.

He said earlier governments used to indulge in politics round the clock, supported armed groups, harassed the public in the name of ransom, kidnapping, drugs trade and bandhs. "But now both the Modi government at the Center and the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur have together introduced Manipur to double engine development," he added.