3 ENNG militants apprehended in Assam’s Tinsukia

Three cadres of the militant outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) have been apprehended in Assam’s Tinsukia.

Based on specific inputs, combined operations were launched by the Tinsukia Police and Special Task Force (STF) of Arunachal Pradesh.

The three militants were arrested from SK Point in Tinsukia on Friday.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Aehon Ngodam, Awany Ngodam and Hongam Ngodam. A .32 pistol and two magazines were recovered from the arrested militants.

On February 21, two active ENNG cadres were apprehended during a joint operation led by the Arunachal Pradesh police and Assam Rifles Jawans at Bordumsa in the Changlang district of Arunachal.

The arrested ENNG cadres were identified as Nanu Tamang and Tanching Longching. The security forces during the operation also seized two pistols and one magazine from their possession.

On August 29, last year, security forces in a joint operation with police apprehended an ENNG militant at general area Zibo colony in Arunachal’s Longding district. Based on specific input regarding the presence of an ENNG cadre, troops of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation along with state police.