Ministry of Coal Promotes Large-Scale Afforestation Drive on Coal Sector

The Ministry of Coal is continuously coordinating with coal CPSEs for promoting large scale plantation on decoaled land, overburden dumps and non-coal bearing land.

As per the latest assessment, during this financial year, coal companies have completed plantation on 2338 hect. land, planting over 43 lakh saplings. In the last five years, a total of 10,000 hect. area has been brought under plantation, using over 2.24 crore saplings.