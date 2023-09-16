Ministry of Coal Promotes Large-Scale Afforestation Drive on Coal Sector

The Ministry of Coal is continuously coordinating with coal CPSEs for promoting large scale plantation on decoaled land, overburden dumps and non-coal bearing land.
As per the latest assessment, during this financial year, coal companies have completed plantation on 2338 hect. land, planting over 43 lakh saplings. In the last five years, a total of 10,000 hect. area has been brought under plantation, using over 2.24 crore saplings.
Prime Minister Narenda Modi has lauded the efforts of coal companies for reclamation of decoaled land through the development of “Eco-Parks”, while inaugurating the Chhattisgarh East Rail Corridor dedicated for environmentally sustainable evacuation of coal.
Coal companies are undertaking mission mode efforts for bio-reclamation of available land. Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has promoted such plantation to be counted for requirement of “compensatory afforestation”.
Accordingly, all coal companies have submitted proposal to the respective State Forest Department for notification of about 2800 hect. decoaled afforested land for notification as “Accredited Compensatory Afforestation Area”.
This ACA area would be counted towards future requirement of diversion of coal bearing forest land for taking up further coal mining activities.
All coal subsidiaries have dedicated cell for promotion of bio-reclamation / plantation. Coal Ministry has accorded highest priority for environmentally sustainable measures to ensure just transition in the coal producing areas.