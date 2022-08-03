Mizoram: Meth Worth Over Rs 6 Crores Seized In Joint Op

A massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 6 crores was seized during a joint operation in Mizoram on Tuesday.

According to reports, as many as 30,000 tablets with a combined weight of about three kilograms were seized from Sairang village near capital Aizawl.

The joint operation was carried out by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police force and Border Security Force (BSF).

Officials also detailed one person on charges of possession, smuggling and distribution of the seized contraband substance.