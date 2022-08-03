Mizoram: Meth Worth Over Rs 6 Crores Seized In Joint Op

A massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 6 crores was seized during a joint operation in Mizoram on Tuesday.
According to reports, as many as 30,000 tablets with a combined weight of about three kilograms were seized from Sairang village near capital Aizawl.
The joint operation was carried out by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police force and Border Security Force (BSF).
Officials also detailed one person on charges of possession, smuggling and distribution of the seized contraband substance.
The accused has been identified as P C Lalchharliana, aged 54 years. He is a resident of Hunthar in Mizoram’s Aizawl.
Officials said that the seized methamphetamine is worth Rs 6.6 crores in the international markets.
Meanwhile, the seized narcotics along with the accused were handed over to the special narcotics police station for further legal action, a statement from the police informed.