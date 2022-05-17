Mishap On Lucknow-Agra Expressway Kills 3, Several Injured

At least three people were killed, while 25 others were severely injured on Tuesday after a bus turned upside down on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials informed that the incident took place at Sidharpur village in the Bangarmau area of Unnao district today morning.

According to reports, the double-decker bus was carrying around 80-85 passengers. It was coming in from Bihar and was on its way to Jaipur when the driver of the bus lost control and it overturned.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Bangarmau, Ankit Shukla informed that two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in the district hospital.