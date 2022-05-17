Mishap On Lucknow-Agra Expressway Kills 3, Several Injured

At least three people were killed, while 25 others were severely injured on Tuesday after a bus turned upside down on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
Officials informed that the incident took place at Sidharpur village in the Bangarmau area of Unnao district today morning.
According to reports, the double-decker bus was carrying around 80-85 passengers. It was coming in from Bihar and was on its way to Jaipur when the driver of the bus lost control and it overturned.
The sub-divisional magistrate of Bangarmau, Ankit Shukla informed that two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in the district hospital.
Meanwhile, one of the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Thakur, aged 35 years. He was a resident of Siwan district in Bihar, Shukla said, adding that efforts were being taken to establish the identities of the other two victims.
He further informed that a total of 55 passengers, who had sustained minor injuries, were sent home after getting first aid.
Moreover, the 25 passengers who were seriously injured, were shifted to the district hospital in Kanpur and the rest were admitted to a community health centre in Bangarmau, Shukla added.