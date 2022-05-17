Assam: CID To Re-Examine Candidature Of Applicants

The crime investigation department (CID) of Assam Police on Tuesday announced that it will re-examine the candidature of applicants who have submitted false information during their recruitment.
The CID said that it will investigate into as many as 414 candidates, who have allegedly falsified information during the recruitment process.
According to reports, a case numbered 5/2022 has also been registered with the CID.
The department had earlier informed that the computer certificates of many candidates, who had cleared the examinations, were found to be false.
It may be noted that the candidates had appealed in the High Court to look into the matter after which, the court directed the CID to re-verification the credentials of those candidates.
The candidates will now have to submit their qualification certificates for re-verification by the department.