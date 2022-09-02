Mizoram: 15.7 Metric Tonnes Pineapples Dispatched to Haryana

The Mizoram Government dispatched 15.7 metric tonnes organic pineapples to Haryana’s Sonipat on Thursday.

The state Agriculture minister C Lalrinsanga flagged off the consignment from Ch Saprawnga truck terminal in Aizawl.

The pineapples were harvested by Tuichangral Organic FPC Limited in Khawzawl district.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalrinsanga said that there is huge demand of Mizoram grown vegetables and fruits in other parts of the country. He said that the state should increase its harvest in order to meet the demands of people outside the state.

The minister also urged the farmers to increase their harvest in order to increase export.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga, who was present at the flag off function, said that the government is giving top priority to farmers.

He said that the council of ministers meeting has recently allowed locally grown grapes to be legally processed as wine and sold freely in the markets.

The pineapples flagged off on Thursday were sold to Sonipat based Surifresh Extract Private Limited.

Last month, Mizoram had exported fresh pineapples to Dubai and Bahrain.