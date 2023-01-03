Mizoram: 28 Arrested for Defying Ban on Firecrackers During New Year’s Eve

Twenty-eight people have so far been arrested in Mizoram and 26 cases registered within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) jurisdiction for violation of prohibitory orders during the New Year celebrations.

Aizawl SP C Lalruaia said 16 people were arrested in Aizawl, Kulikawn, Bawngkawn and Vaivakawn Police station areas for possession and sale of firecrackers, toy guns (that can cause bodily harm) and sky lanterns, reported TOI.

He said 15 cases were registered in this connection by the district magistrate of Aizawl. Twelve people were arrested and 11 cases registered in three police stations for display of fireworks on New Year's eve. People ushered in 2023 with massive fireworks in Aizawl.

Except for Khawzawl district headquarters, the ban on firecrackers and related items was largely violated by revellers in all other (10) district headquarters.

C Lalduhawma, secretary of the Mizoram state pollution control board (MSPCB), said they are yet to release a report on the extent of air and noise pollution in Aizawl on December 31.