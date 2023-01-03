Year In Review, 2022: Stories That Made Headlines

The year 2022 saw a great deal of twists and turns in the general socio-geo-political aspects of India as well as the world. As a society, the world has evolved and shaped itself in accordance to the unanticipated events that have taken place this year, including all-out wars, famous deaths and assassinations, coups, all amid the collapsing economy triggered by the never ending COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been many incidents that have hogged headlines since the beginning of the year. It would be more beneficial to actually comprehend the events that are influencing and shaping the world, how some of these will continue to stay, and how some incidents will emerge in this mix and create their own second-order effects.

After the devastating second wave of COVID in 2021, this year started off with the third wave driven by the Omicron variant of the virus which is said to be highly contagious. People have started moving closer to the pre-pandemic era, but daily life doesn’t exactly look like it did before, especially in the field of jobs as it may have become clearer that many still prefer to work from home.

COVID did cede space to other news too. Early in the year, a row over educational institutions allowing the wearing of hijab or imposing a uniform dress code had become the talk of the nation.

The issue that erupted in Karnataka’s Udupi where burqa-clad female students of a college were denied entry into their classes for wearing hijabs, had spilled to other institutes in the state as well, triggering massive protests and unrest countrywide.

The hijab controversy had once again ignited the debate about the rights of minorities in India under the Hindu nationalist government and brought certain questions to fore – the freedom of religion and if we as a society can live inclusively?