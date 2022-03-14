Bhuban Gam Takes Oath as Majuli MLA In Assam Assembly

Assam BJP legislator Bhuban Gam, who was elected in the recently concluded Majuli by-poll, took oath as an MLA of the Assam Assembly on Monday.

The oath of office was administered by Speaker Biswaji Daimary on the first day of the budget session.

In the by-poll, Bhuban Gam emerged victorious after defeating joint opposition candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) by a huge margin of 41,860 votes.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had resigned from the Majuli seat in September last year after he was inducted into the Union Cabinet. The seat had been lying vacant since.

Sonowal was Majuli MLA for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021.

With Gam's victory in the by-poll, the BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam assembly has increased to 63, while its allies AGP has nine and UPPL has seven MLAs.

On the other hand, the Opposition Congress’ strength is 27, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is also an Independent legislator.

The budget session of the Assam Assembly commenced today and will continue till April 1.

The state budget for 2022-23 will be presented by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on March 16.

A total of six bills are likely to be tabled during the budget session.

This period will have 11 working days. The department-related standing committees of the assembly will have their meetings during this period.

This will be the second budget session under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. Last year, the session was held in July.

