Duo Hailing from Mizoram Arrested with Fake Currency in Tripura

Two persons hailing from Mizoram were arrested in Tripura's capital Agartala along with fake Indian currency amounting to Rs 1.21 lakhs which was purportedly printed outside the country.

The arrested persons have been identified as Babul Krishna Chakma and Rajesh Chakma.

An official statement said, “SDPO, Ajay Kumar Das, following information of another sister information, drove into an ambush, to nab the culprits of fake currency, and sophisticated arms and succeeded to catch the targeted convicts red-handed from the ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminus), Chandrapur Agartala.”

According to the police, the accused were caught red-handed with fake Indian currency which was purportedly printed outside our country and sent to distract the Indian economy.

The persons have been booked under the fake currency concerned Sections of IPC.

SDPO, Ajay Kumar Das said,"Through a secret source of information, an ambush was conducted in civil dress to nab the dreadful culprits, which came true to have been able to catch the notorious culprits from ISBT, centre, Chandrapur, Agaratala, at yesterday night. The criminals are booked under the fake currency concerned Sections of IPC. They should be forwarded to court tomorrow for grant of availing police Remand to facilitate the further course of action.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway into the case.

(with inputs from ANI)