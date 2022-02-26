Guwahati: GRP Recover Huge Consignment Of Areca Nuts

In yet another seizure in the city, large quantities of areca nuts were recovered on Saturday from Guwahati Railway Station in Assam.

In two separate recoveries, 44 bags of areca nuts were recovered from a Rajdhani Express train while another 22 bags were recovered from a Karmrup Express train today at Guwahati Railway Station.

The recovered areca nuts are suspected to be of Burmese origin, the railway police informed.