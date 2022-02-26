Guwahati News

Guwahati: GRP Recover Huge Consignment Of Areca Nuts

In two separate recoveries, 44 bags of areca nuts were recovered from a Rajdhani Express train while another 22 bags were recovered from Kamrup Express.
Guwahati: GRP Recover Huge Consignment Of Areca Nuts

Large quantities of areca nuts recovered from Guwahati Railway Station

Pratidin Time

In yet another seizure in the city, large quantities of areca nuts were recovered on Saturday from Guwahati Railway Station in Assam.

In two separate recoveries, 44 bags of areca nuts were recovered from a Rajdhani Express train while another 22 bags were recovered from a Karmrup Express train today at Guwahati Railway Station.

The recovered areca nuts are suspected to be of Burmese origin, the railway police informed.

Also Read
India Abstains As Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution On Ukraine

The areca nuts were being smuggled through passenger trains. 44 bags were headed from Dimapur to Kanpur while 22 bags were headed to Howrah.

The recovery was made in an operation by a team of Government Railway Police (GRP) from Guwahati Railway Station today morning.

Also Read
Punjab Ranks First, Manipur Third On ECI's List Of Illegal Poll Spending
Guwahati
Government Railway Police (GRP)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com